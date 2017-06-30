Beauty Bomb: Elle Vie Body Butter

So I’ll admit it: a lot of swag comes my way! Some I use, some I give away, but most beauty products just end up gathering dust!

While in Dallas for Cocktails with Claire, however, a kind rep gifted me some Elle Vie Body Butters, and I decided to give it a try. The whipped, creamy body butters go on smooth and leave your legs glistening. This, my friends, is a Bomb Product.



Elle Vie Body Butters are chock full of yummy, skin moisturizing ingredients like Shea Butter, Mango Butter, Apricot Kernel Oil, Organic Olive Oil, Macadamia Nut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Argan Oil, and Vitamin E. In addition to making skin glisten, it also smells great!



Their Date Night Body Butter, which I have and love, emits a, “blend of exotic tropical hibiscus, jasmine, and mango followed by notes of amber and sandalwood.” Their Girls Night Out Butter (another fave) smells of the soft, calming scent of chamomile and the herbal scent of sage.



As if it couldn’t get any more Bomb, these body buttes are affordable, with prices starting at $3.

I’d encourage you to try it out here. Peruse their whole selection here.

Will you be trying it out?



Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.