Balmain Resort 2018 Collection is Inspired By the Bold Behavior, Yet Delicate Appeal of the French Ballerina

Olivier Rousteing taken a new interest in French classical ballerina’s, and now has incorporated their movement and femininity into his Balmain Resort 2018 collection.

After collaborating with the French Opera House, Opera de Paris, for “Renaissance,” a dance piece choreographed by Sébastien Bertraud, he was intrigued by the femininty, compassion and strength intrinsic in the movement of the lithe dancers.

In a press-release, Rousteing said, “while working with the company, what most impressed me was the talent, daring and power of its dancers—making clear the obvious connection between ballet’s strong women and the members of today’s Balmain Army.”

 

Rousteing held a temporary showroom of his designs which showcased precious tutu’s and light weight chiffon ruffle blouses overladen with heavy embroidery, gold chains, tweed patterns, over the top fringe detailing, lace-ups, destroyed denim, and more. Pastels mixed with grunge-like hues were even seen throughout the collection.

Also, with his close connection to Los Angeles, simply for it’s diversity and inclusion, he mentioned that he will soon open a Balmain flagship store. Maybe in Melrose?

In the mean time, check out some of our faves from the collection here!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View the full collection in the photo gallery above.

What are your thoughts?

Charise W

