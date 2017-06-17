Balenciaga’s Newest Colette Collaboration Includes Sleeping Masks and Mugs

Balenciaga has been doing a lot of experimenting this year with new products. Their newest collab is with Parisian retailer, Colette. From June 19th through August 5th, Balenciaga will take over the retailer’s store, celebrating with some out of the ordinary products for the brand like logoed eye masks, mugs, and on-site nail art activations.

These novelty items will be available exclusively at Colette. In addition to new product, Balenciaga will include an art exhibit as well as free manicures that will replicate nail art from past collection shows. The exclusive sleeping mask and mug will be showcased alongside Balenciaga’s corporate culture inspired fall collection.

One of the most exciting parts of this collaboration might be the digital garment printers. Customers will have the opportunity to personalize t-shirts and hoodies from a selection of designs. Balenciaga is proving it’s innovation with stepping out of their normal box.

What do you think of their novelty items for the Collete collaboration?

Photos Courtesy of WWD and InStyle