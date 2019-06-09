ATL Convos With Claire Welcomes Vendor A Daily Diva Boutique, Sure-Fire Stylish Swag

Happy Sunday Fashion Divas and Divos! Convos with Claire Atlanta is this upcoming Saturday, June 15th, followed by a pop up shop on Sunday, June 16th! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.Come on Sunday June 16th to sip Deleon cocktails, listen to beats by DJ Just for Kicks, and shop the brand A Daily Diva Boutique below. As our terrific event approaches us with anticipation, we want to highlight our terrific event vendors spotlight.

Devoted readers, Fashion Bomb Daily prides itself in providing the best options for you when it comes to shopping in style. A Daily Diva Boutique https://www.instagram.com/adailydiva/ offers high quality couture clothing shoes and accessories at a fraction of regular retail price.

A Daily Diva Boutique https://instagram.com/adailydiva?igshid=10mo39guopxlpoffers impeccable luxury brands to choose from such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Balenciaga, & Christian Louboutin.

Shop their online website now for superior swag, serving looks of chic fashion, making sure their valued clients look like they came straight off the runway and onto the streets instyle.

