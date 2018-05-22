Ashanti attended the 2018 “Room to Read New York Gala” in NYC wearing The Blonds x Tom Ford

The Blonds are known for their enchanting unruly garments, Ashanti tried her hand with one of the brands Spring/Summer 2018 whimsical looks wearing a plunging feathery ostrich encrusted piece to the “Room to Read New York Gala” in NYC.

The Songstress showcased the high zippered slit offering sultry leg action topping off the look with white Tom Ford golden stack python pumps and a sleek bob. I am swooning!

I think it safe to that the spicy Songstress is looking to mark her territory in the fashion arena & with the help of her stylist Wilford Nov she’ll be there in no time. Keep the looks coming!

What do you think?