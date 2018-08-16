Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Dies at 76

Earlier this week news broke that Aretha Franklin was “gravely ill,” according to TMZ. Fans and music lovers around the world sent well wishes to Ms. Franklin during her last few days. Today it was announced that she passed away at 76 due to advanced pancreatic cancer. She was dubbed the “Queen of Soul” by an era who swooned over her vocals.

According to TIME, “Aretha Franklin—the Queen of Soul and first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, whose songs like “Respect” and “Natural Woman” still move audiences decades after their release—died on Thursday at the age of 76. Franklin died at her home in Detroit, her representative Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed, according to the Associated Press. She had battled a spate of health problems over the last few years, forcing the cancellation of multiple concerts this year. One of the most iconic musicians of the twentieth century, Franklin said last year that she planned to retire soon from touring.”

The Fashion Bomb team loved Aretha for her iconic moments both musically and fashionably. She will be remembered forever.

What’s your most fond memory of Aretha Franklin?