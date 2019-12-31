Aoki Lee Simmons is a True “Lady in Red” Giambattista Valli x HM Tiered Tulle V-Neck Dress for the Holidays: Get the Look at FashionBombDailyShop.com

Happy Holidays from Fashion Bomb Daily! We are still in the festive spirit as New Year’s Eve approaches! This is one of the most fashionable times of the year! Our 1st annual holiday gala & awards ceremony, The Faby’s was a huge success with impeccable fashion to go along with it! Check out the recap of the entire event here.

Our esteemed EIC Claire Sulmers continues the FBD mission and promise to give our devoted followers the best in fashion and style, and the chic looks for 2019 did not disappoint! Tulle was a big hit all season, it was a definite must for this year’s Christmas and upcoming New Year’s Eve parties. Shop the look now on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop by Oyemwen.

Lovely young diva Aoki Lee Simmons hopped on the tulle trend, wearing a very popular red tulle ensemble by Giambattista Valli x H&M.

Simmons wore classy nude strappy high heels, complementing her long legs, her gorgeous hair was long and flowly in soft curls. She looked like a true Disney Christmas Princess! Get a similar look now, shop for it on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. You are sure to turn heads for the Holidays and special occasions beyond.

What do you think? Hot! or Hmm…?