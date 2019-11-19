Anitta is the Perfect Fashion Package at the Latin Grammy’s in a Flawless Yellow Oversized Bow Top and Sequin Skirt by Georges Hobeika

Tis’ the season for Award Shows! Which one is your favorite? The mesmerizing 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards took place November 14th, 2019 at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, of course the music & fashion statements were phenomenal.

Anitta the dazzling Brazilian singer, dancer, song writer, actress and host took center stage on red carpet at the Latin Grammy’s. She turned heads wearing a stunning, bold yellow bow embellished top and brilliant sequin high slit long skirt by Georges Hobeika’s Fall/ Winter 19’ couture collection.

The popular singer completed her glammed look with beautifully sculpted finger waved hair, simple jewels and pointy toe platform black heels. What do you think of her ensemble? Let us know in the comments. Remember to RSVP for our 1st ever awards ceremony, The Faby’s on December 13th, in the style capital New York City! Anitta’s style is definitely getting us ready for our theme of sparke, shine and holiday bling looks for our festivies! Get your early bird tickets here!