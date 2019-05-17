Angela Simmons Steps Out with Bow Wow in S. Denton Collection Sequin Kimono + Erica Mena in Jessica Rich Heels from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

It’s all about Growing up Hip Hop! Angela Simmons stepped out with Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri, The Brat, and more for a night of filming in a $350 S. Denton Collection Sequin Kimono from FashionBombDaily.Shop.com.

She completed her look with colorful sandals and snazzy earrings.

Erica Mena was also in the building in a skin clinging dress and Jessica Rich So Lavish Snakeskin Pumps.

Bomb! Johnny Blaze, AJ, and a few other notables stop by.

Are you excited for the upcoming season of Growing up Hip Hop?

Images: Prince Williams/ATL Pics