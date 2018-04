It’s never a dull moment when Angela Simmons shows off her style in a Fashion Nova ensemble. She flaunted her mommy snapback on Instagram wearing an Ivory/Black Kathy Houndstooth Set, paired with bow-tie ankle strapped heels.

This sleek two-piece set by Fashion Nova consists of a ribbon crop top and a high waist pencil skirt detailed in a bold houndstooth print.

This sultry eveningwear set could be yours for only $20.97.

Hot! Or Hmm…?