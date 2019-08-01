With fashion, it’s all about taking risk from even the most obscure places and unique sources to find trendy pieces that can complete a look. Whether we’re mixing high with low, or couture with street wear, it’s all about what looks good and making it work. Much like Bombshell Angela Simmons, in her Indian Couture by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, we’re given a chill moment cleverly elevated with such a gorgeous couture piece! How, bomb? What say you? Find many more of Khosla Jani pieces here!
Angela Simmons Served a Bomb Look in a Khosla Jani Coat!
