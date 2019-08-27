Amara La Negra Sizzled in a Animal Print Bodysuit From Fashion Nova

Amara La Negra always keeps it hot when it comes to her looks and style. She recently posed on Instagram in chic look, featuring an animal print Fashion Nova bodysuit and we have details on how to secure this bodysuit!
Amara was on the prowl Fashion Nova’s $29.99 “Catch The Vibe” bodysuit! This bodysuit comes in a trendy animal print along with a plunging neckline, making it a sexy wardrobe must-have! Pair with a pair of nude pants like Amara or white pants like the Fashion Nova model and you’ve got a bomb day party or brunch look.