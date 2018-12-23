All the Fashion Credits from Cardi B’s Money Video Styled by Kollin Carter: Gareth Pugh, Bryan Hearns, Dare to be Vintage, and More!

Cardi B recently dropped the video for her hit single, Money, and it is fire!
The Bronx Bombshell harkens back to her stripper beginnings with barely there ensembles and titillating dances, yet brings her aesthetic back to modern times with nonstop high fashion.
Get into a few key looks below, styled by Kollin Carter:
The video opens with Cardi and her dancers in black and white looks by Gareth Pugh.
She held a baby to her chest in a dress by Ashi Studio.
She danced on the pole in a Dare to Be Vintage look..
And also dipped it low in Laurel Dewitt.
Other stand out looks included her watch addled Christian Cowan look:
And Bryan Hearns created custom purple looks for Cardi and crew.
Which look was your favorite?
