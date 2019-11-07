Alexis Skyy Makes Boss Lady Moves in her Fashion Nova Black Blazer Dress

What does a Boss Lady in today’s work force look like?! She’s independent, driven, sophisticated, yet balanced, humbled, and carefree! Her style statements agree! Beauty Alexis Skyy gives us her definition of the “Future is Female” wave. She is stunning in a classic all black blazer dress with a tuxedo inspired accented collar and sleeves. Get her look now, shop for it and others that we found like it on https://www.fashionnova.com/products/a-list-blazer-mini-dress-black.
This business causal dress is sure to turn heads at a day party, brunch or mixer with business colleagues & friends. The Boss Lady movement is in full effect in our government and in corporate America. Times are finally changing and the way we express ourselves in fashion will go right along with the amazing evolving and redefining woman!