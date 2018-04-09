ALARA hosts Naomi Campbell’s Art of Beauty Book Signing in Lagos

Naomi Campbell hosted a book signing for her latest book, Art of Beauty, hosted by luxury retailer ALARA.



The evening kicked off with event compere Denola Grey welcoming guests, and fireside chat moderator Cuppy Otedola starting a conversation about the business of fashion between Reni Folawiyo and Ms Campbell. Naomi looked back on her spectacular modeling career, charity work with various humanitarian causes including the Mandela Children’s Fund, her visit to Nigeria for ARISE Fashion Week, and meeting the Dream Catcher Kids of Ikorodu.



Guests included Sal and Femi Gbajabiamila, Adesua and Uzoma Dozie, Bola Adesola, Nduka Obaigbena, Grace Ladoja, Ozinna and Nkiru Anumudu, Ruth Osime, Tokini Peterside, Skepta, Jenke, Oluchi Orlandi, Eku and Kessiana Edewor-Thorley, Biola Alabi and Ozwald Boateng. Check out a few pictures below:



Ozinna looked cute in a Zarabella Creations dress and Dior heels.



Bola Balogun stunned in a Stella McCartney horse printed dress.



Eku Edewor Kessiana Edewor- Thorley were visions in printed dresses.



Cuppy Otedola was colorful in green and yellow separates.



And designer Ozwald Boateng posed with friends in a dapper green suit.

See even more style below:





If you’re ever in Lagos, Alara is a must stop! Read about my trip there here.