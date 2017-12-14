Alabama A&M’s Dancin’ Divas Win Tampax Radiant Collection’s HBCU Dance Off Contest

Happy Thursday, folks!

Here to tell you about a cool campaign the Tampax Radiant Collection hosted for majorette teams at HBCU’s!



A lot of young African American women avoid wearing certain types of clothes during their periods for fear of period leaks. The Tampax and Always Radiant Collection offers fabulous period protection that keeps fashionistas and collegiate women confident 24/7.



In an effort to empower collegiate women across the country to wear what they want, even when they have their period, Tampax teamed up with HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc. to host the #RadiantDanceOff – a national, online dance competition exclusively for majorette teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). They say, “This will give majorettes the chance to show off their moves and demonstrate how confidence is the key to feeling radiant any day of the month.”

The winning majorette team will receive new costumes designed by Brea Stinson, a Clark Atlanta University alumna and highly sought-after celebrity costume and fashion designer. Stinson has collaborated with the industry’s top creative directors and wardrobe stylists, creating iconic looks for some of the hottest artists. About the campaign, Stinson said, “We wanted to design something that was fierce and fly and also just to go along with the message of the campaign: That you can be confident and comfortable in whatever you want to wear, whatever time of the month, and live your best life and kill that performance if you need to. I submitted 6 designs, Tampax will narrow it down to 3, and the winner will choose from those 3.”



The school of the winning team will also win a donation of $25,000 to cover the dance team’s expenses.



Classmates, dance lovers and fans from across the country came together and have officially named the Alabama A&M Dancin’ Divas the winners of the first #RadiantDanceOff contest! Kudos to the winning team and to all the fierce dance squads who participated. You helped us prove to women everywhere that they can confidently wear and do whatever they want without having to worry about period leaks thanks to the Tampax and Always Radiant Collection.

*This is a sponsored post, in partnership with the Tampax and Always Radiant Collection