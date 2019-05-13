For sure bombshell Adrienne Bailon has the ability to make us blush by simply wearing such a beautiful color as well! Donning Fashion Nova’s ‘Sassy Satin’ Suit Set, Adrienne elevates the heat in an outfit appropriate for business, an appearance, brunch or even a night out. It’s the sophistication we can appreciate here that matters the most. Made high waisted, a wide leg with an elastic waistband to tie the look together, this Bomb fit will only cost you $80! Find it here.
Adrienne Bailon Slayed in this Blush Fashion Nova Set!
