Adrienne Bailon Showed Us She’s All About Her Business in a Fashion Nova Blazer Set

Adrienne Bailon showed off her business casual side in a recent Instagram post, sporting a pink Fashion Nova blazer and short set!
Adrienne Bailon wore Fashion Nova’s Slightly Proper Blazer Set in pink which features a double breasted blazer and matching tailored short. The set also comes in black and yellow and runs for $79.99. Blazers and shorts has been one of the hottest Fall trends of 2019 which have been spotted in street style at various global fashion weeks. Be on trend and chic in this set!
Love this set? Shop it here!