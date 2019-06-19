Adrienne Bailon is the Ultimate Cutie in this Pink Fashion Nova Set!

For Adrienne Bailon, it’s pretty effortless for her to look good; much less for a good price. Because she just knows what works for her amazing figure. Let’s not forget how she’s constantly on trend with the looks!
For the summer, monochromatic are definitely in and it’s proven within sporty looks provided by Fashion Nova, to set major tones. If you’re opting to go casual, their ‘I’m His Trophy’ lounge is your ultimate go to. You can pair it well with sneakers like Adrienne, or amp it a notch with stilettos. For a steal of $56, I promise you can’t go wrong!