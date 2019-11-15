Adrienne Bailon is Beauty Defined in her Black Fitted Thigh High Cut Fashion Nova Sleeveless Dress

It’s a beautiful day, take the love of fashion along with you wonderful ladies and gents! The times are festive as the Holidays quickly approach. What are you wearing this holiday season? Check out what to wear on Fashion Bomb Daily, tell us what you’re wearing for the season in the comments.

The lovely Adrienne Bailon was spotted wearing a perfect black dress for the holiday season by Fashion Nova. Search for “The New York Slit Maxi Dress” in Black. Or just shop the look here. Stay classy and sassy for the holidays and beyond!

For Thanksgiving, classic as well as platformed or embellished boots and oversized sweaters are on the top of the list for the ladies. Guys are handling things with custom jackets and classic wool coats, many with fur trimmings by Daniels Leather. Ugly Christmas sweaters will sure to be big again this year. Of course, the Holiday season would not be complete without a gorgeous New Years Eve dress. This baddie comes in plus size as well Ladies! Get it now!