Adrienne Bailon Gave Us Neon Vibes in a Fashion Nova Look!

The Real’s Adrienne Bailon always graces the television and Instagram with classy looks! She showed off a more casual side of her style by sporting a neon ensemble from Fashion Nova and we’re so here for the neon vibes.
Adrienne wore the “Fit and Fab” Lounge Set joggers which she paired with a matching lime green bandeau top for a summery look. The set also comes in teal and pink and features a bungee cord for waist adjustments along with cargo pant detailing. Be on trend with the neon craze and make this your new lounging look for $49.99!