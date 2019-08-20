Aaliyah Jay Was Stylish in this Fashion Nova Denim Tube Top

When it comes to staple pieces such as denim, there’s a certain level of impact it has on an outfit that elevates it from simple to daring. Especially if it something as edgy as a tube top! Although Aaliyah Jay went for a more casual look and rocked it with a pair of jeans, you can’t go wrong with double denim (and of course it’s a plus if it matches!)

With the help of Fashion Nova’s ‘Zoe’ Denim Tube Top, we’re given a clean affordable look for a steal of $40, that’s inexpensive and modishly crafted. We’re loving how Aaliyah opted to keep the accessories to a bare minimum, because our full focus lands on her attire that doesn’t do too much, but just enough to still serve a moment nonetheless. You know what they say Bombers and Bombshells: less is definitely more! Find this top here to purchase.

