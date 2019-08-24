While the YouTube Makeup Guru traveled to St. Lucia for vacay, she thought it best to bring the heat in this Fashion Nova Sherbet Maxi Dress, and oh what a great choice. It may be unusual for some to soak up the sun in, but Aaliyah Jay was able to pull this cute look off, effortlessly! It fits her frame so well, that we had to get into the beautiful colors perfect for the summer — Floor length with ombré pastel accents, the tulle material keeps this product fun and flirty. It also has adjustable straps and is 100% Polyester. It only cost you Bombshells $65. Snag yours here!
Aaliyah Jay Kept it Flirty in this Fashion Nova Maxi Dress
While the YouTube Makeup Guru traveled to St. Lucia for vacay, she thought it best to bring the heat in this Fashion Nova Sherbet Maxi Dress, and oh what a great choice. It may be unusual for some to soak up the sun in, but Aaliyah Jay was able to pull this cute look off, effortlessly! It fits her frame so well, that we had to get into the beautiful colors perfect for the summer — Floor length with ombré pastel accents, the tulle material keeps this product fun and flirty. It also has adjustable straps and is 100% Polyester. It only cost you Bombshells $65. Snag yours here!