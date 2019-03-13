A Guide to Buying Vintage Designer Handbags

There is a reason why so many people in the fashion industry flock to vintage designer handbags. These unique bags capture a moment in time, bringing part of the past into the present day. Carrying a vintage bag is not only a luxurious experience but it also makes it feel like your accessories have a fascinating story to tell.

If you have never purchased a vintage handbag before take a look at The Vintage Bar for beautiful authentic vintage pieces. The tips and information below can help you find the perfect designer bag from a bygone era.

Educate yourself.

Rather than shopping for a vintage handbag right away, take a little bit of extra time to educate yourself about what to look for. How can you spot whether a bag is real or fake? How much should you expect to pay? As a general rule of thumb, vintage handbags tend to be more affordable than brand-new designer bags. Most people classify handbags that were produced more than 10 years ago as vintage. When buying a bag, check the reputation of the seller to make sure they are trustworthy. They should be willing to guarantee that the bag is authentic.

Authenticate the handbag.

When it comes to designer handbags, checking the authenticity of the bag is extremely important since there are a lot of fake pieces on the market. Research the handbag in question, looking for key features that can help you verify its authenticity. Along with a serial number, the bag should come in its original packaging or should be accompanied by an authenticity card.

Consider the price.

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that an inexpensive bag is not authentic. The price of the bag is determined by a number of different factors ranging from its age to its overall condition. The materials used to make the bag also come into play when determining its value.

Take a look at the condition of the bag.

Anytime you buy a vintage item, you should expect it to show some signs of wear since it has been previously owned and used. While a small amount of wear can give a vintage handbag character, too much wear can be problematic. Avoid buying bags that have lost their shape or that have major flaws. If you do find a bag that you love that has seen better days, make sure you don’t pay too much money for it. You may be able to have the bag restored if it is made out of leather. Keep in mind, however, that the restoration process can alter the look and feel of the leather – particularly when dealing with lambskin. In our opinion, it is best to buy a nicer bag up front rather than trying to restore a bag that is worn or damaged.

Consider how old and rare the handbag is.

Rare vintage handbags tend to be more valuable than bags that were created in larger numbers. For instance, bags that were made during times when raw materials were scarce or pieces that were created as part of a limited-edition run are usually more expensive than handbags that are more common. Typically, the craftsmanship that went into making handbags in the past was top-notch. As a result, many older bags still look like they are brand-new – especially if they have been well cared for.

Choose high-quality materials.

The best vintage handbags are made out of high-quality materials. Bags that are made out of rare materials like snakeskin, lizard, ostrich, or alligator are usually priced higher than bags that are made out of more common materials.

If you find a vintage handbag that you love, it is important to act quickly since the odds of finding that exact same bag again are extremely slim. One of the best things about vintage designer handbags is that they are all unique, meaning that you don’t have to worry about having the same handbag as everyone else.