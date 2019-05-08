Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Memory M.

Happy Monday devoted Fashion Bombers & Bombshells!! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is sophisticated beauty Memory M. We adore her flare that’s also poised and preppy when it comes to her fashion sense. Check her out on Instagram under @doople.
We love how Memory uses pops of color with her accessories and textures along with her trendy style choices to show case her natural beauty. What is your favorite look by @doopie? Show us how you love to flaunt your own personal fashion sense and use the hash tag #fashionbombdaily, and email your submissions to us at submissions@fashionbombdaily.com.