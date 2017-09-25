On the Scene: The 9th Annual amfAR Milan Gala with Jasmine Sanders in Idan Cohen, Alessandra Ambrosio in Julien Macdonald, Maria Borges in Alberta Ferretti, and More!

Celebs took a break from Milan Fashion Week to attend the 9th Annual amfAR gala in the Italian fashion capital. Our favorite models, industry insiders, and more were in attendance to toast to Angela Missoni.

Let’s get into their looks!

Jasmine Sanders sizzled in a black, long-sleeve embellished Idan Cohen gown with a sultry slit. Hot!

Alessandra Ambrosio looked every bit the supermodel in an asymmetric, silver Julien Macdonald stunner with a sexy slit. She’s never looked hotter.

It was all about fringe for Maria Borges in a sheer, embroidered Alberta Ferretti dress that boasted the flirty accent. Gorgeous, no?

Giovanna Battaglia was the Kira Kira filter personified in an embellished Halpern frock. I live for her style!

Hailey Baldwin served up a retro-inspired moment in a green, strapless Missoni gown.

Jon Kortajarena repped for the fellas in a leopard print sport coat.

Jourdan Dunn went glam in a strapless Naeem Khan design that was a literal work of art!

Karolina Kurkova was a blue dream in Missoni separates.

Can you tell fringe was one of the night’s biggest trends? Leila Nda opted for it, slipping on a strapless navy dress.

Margherita Missoni went bold in a colorful Missoni fringe piece.

Samile Bermannelli was the lady in red, clad in a floral paillette-embellished dress in the fiery hue.

Tina Kukaney was pretty in pink in an ethereal Ermanno Scervino gown. That hair though!

Who had your favorite look at the gala?