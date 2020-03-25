The beauty industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Every day a new treatment or procedure causes a rave amongst women of all different ages claiming to restore, preserve or enhance their beauty. Especially when you have been obsessing over a nose bump or thin lips for a long time, you want to find a treatment that gives fast results. That is exactly what Botox has been doing for years. Women across the globe know exactly what Botox is, even if they have never tried it before; the infamous treatment has caused a hype in the world of beauty. The biggest skeptics have now turned into avid fans after they experienced the power of Botox. If you are like most people, you only know that Botox is used to treat wrinkles and fine lines. However, there is so much more to this potent beauty ingredient,

Read below to find out everything there is to know about Botox:

What Is Botox?

Botox is a neurotoxin protein produced by certain species of bacteria that is naturally found in lakes, streams and untreated water bodies. In the world of cosmetology, this protein is used in calculating dosage to temporarily paralyze facial (or other) muscles, giving a look of a smoother and wrinkle-free face. Although this might sound scary, if you are thinking about Botox, you have to understand that it is a very common treatment and the fact that it is only temporary can be comforting enough. Just like any other procedure, it has a number of side effects. However, compared to surgical alternatives, they are less invasive and depend mainly on the quality of Botox and the accurate dosages or units being used.

Uses Of Botox

Botox is infamous as a cosmetic treatment; however, many people are oblivious to the fact that Botox is used to treat a myriad of muscle disorders. Due to its muscle numbing potency, doctors use Botox to sedate an overactive muscle post major spinal, head and neck injuries. This mitigates the risk of moving the recently injured muscle, increasing the chances and speed of recovery. Botox shots can also be used in treating chronic migraines where a patient is injected in key areas on the head and neck. According to the severity of the case, some patients will report less frequent migraine attacks, while others may report that their migraines have completely gone. Doctors also use Botox injections to treat people suffering from excessive sweating. By inhibiting the sweat gland secretions, Botox is very useful in such cases and produces great results with both hand palms and underarms. The more units injected each session, the longer is the drying effect of this treatment.

Botox Vs Plastic Surgery

Although the two are not interchangeable, both procedures can address a number of similar issues. Perhaps the biggest advantage of Botox is that it is a non-invasive treatment. Unlike cosmetic surgery which can have a number of complications just like any other operation. Surgeries give permanent results; the only way you can fix one gone wrong is by having yet another surgery, this will probably cost you a fortune. Botox on the other hand has a temporary effect, which means that you can simply wait out whatever bad results you end up with. It is also relatively affordable compared to the usually expensive cosmetic surgeries. Most people are seeking instant results, with Botox; there is no downtime. According to the procedure, but with cosmetic Botox, a patient can spend under an hour to get her injections and by the next day, she will notice how her wrinkles have disappeared. Surgery requires healing time and some procedures will not show results except after a few weeks or months. To sum it up, Botox is considered safer than plastic surgery. So, if you are contemplating going under the knife, it is worth looking into Botox at first and trying it out. If it does not work, you can always go ahead and opt for surgery.

Key Points Before You Go For Botox

Now that you have a better understanding regarding what is Botox and its different uses, there are a few tips that you need to keep in mind before you book your treatment. First of all, you need to set the right expectations. Not everyone is the same, some get amazing results after just one session, while others need multiple ones to achieve the same results. Botox can be very effective; however, it is not magic. The injections can be quite painful and irritating, so you need to make sure you go to a trustworthy clinic.



No matter how common a procedure is, you should always do your due diligence to become as informed as possible to make the right decision. Use the information above to acquaint yourself with this treatment and consult your healthcare professional to find out if it is suitable for you. And do not be discouraged if you do not see the desired results, you can always find another clinic to give Botox a second chance.