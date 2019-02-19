Iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at age 85.
The German creative director, artist, photographer, and caricaturist was known as the creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel (since 1983), as well as creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi and his own eponymous fashion label. He was well recognized around the world for his white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high starched collars. He was an icon and his contributions to fashion and the creative world will be be missed.
Iconic Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Has Died at Age 85
