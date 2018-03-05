Bomb Product of The Day: Lexlyn Group’s DSQUARED2 Treasure Sandals

Our Bomb Product of The Day comes courtesy of Lexlyn Group! Get into DSQUARED2 Treasure Sandals. Hot!

Retailing from $3,100 these bold stilettos feature a high gold-tone heel, an open toe, a black suede t-bar front strap and a pink grosgrain ankle strap finished off with a gold-tone plaque embedded with crystals, a heart motif and a distinctive evil-eye punctuated at the centre.

Dress these sexy pumps up a simple flirty little black dress for a bomb eye catching look.

Love? Get yours here!

Thoughts?