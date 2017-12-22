5 New Year’s Eve Looks for Less than $55 from Fashion Nova!

While my New Year’s Eve plans are pending, I’m still prepping for the most festive day of the year.
If you are planning as well, score looks for a steal from Fashion Nova!
Behold these 5 picks for less than $50:
1. Genie in a Bottle Sequin Jumpsuit, $40

Turn heads in the scintillating jumpsuit. Pair with simple heels to let it shine.
2. Expose Sequin Dress, $40

Gold is always a good choice for New Year’s Eve. This mini dress features a cheeky exposed back. Hot!
3. Lead the Way Sequin Dress, $40

Shine in this silver cocktail. Complete with diamond and silver accessories for a smashing New Year’s ensemble.
4. Dimmed with Smoke Sequin Dress, $55

Ombré is always on trend. This blue and gold option will look good on any body type.
5. Love Sex Magic Velvet Dress, $33

Switch it up with this floor grazing option, equipped with a thigh high slit.
Shop all the looks at FashionNova.com.
See anything you like?

