5 Looks in 5 Minutes : Leather

Leather, this essential wardrobe material is a must have in everyone’s closets. The reason why leather is so sought after is because it is a very durable and flexible material.

There are many different types of leather with the best of the best being Full Grain Leather. As we all know, Italian leather is one of the most well-regarded leathers in the world, especially those that hail from Tuscany.

Vegan (or vegetarian) Leather is currently having a bit of a moment with big named brands such as Stella McCartney vowing to only use leather alternatives. McCartney uses a recycled polyester as her alternative, but vegan leather can also made up of cork or kelp or even pineapple waste (Piñatex)

Other popular types of non-leather is PU and PVC type leathers. PU leather is fabric based, created in layers. It’s lightweight and breathable but can feel rubbery. PVC is made from plastic resin, fillers and additives. This resin is used to then coat one side of fabric creating a water-resistant leather-look material.

No matter what type of leather is your preference, there is no denying that incorporating leather into your looks wins you automatic ‘cool’ points. Here are the top 5 ways that you should be wearing leather:

Look 1 – Accessories

Winter is well and truly here, and what is the best winter accessory? Leather gloves. Fur trimmed (faux of course), colorful or classic, leather gloves are a great way to finish off a look all while keeping warm.

Look 2 – Leather Jacket

The ultimate fashionista classic. The leather jacket has been around for what seems an eternity. Wear yours draped over your shoulders or paired with a cute, printed dress and boots. Make sure you invest in a top quality leather jacket, as you will surely be wearing this staple over and over for years to come.

Look 3 – Leather Skirt

An underrated leather item, the leather skirt. Pencil skirts seems to be a favourite of on the streets during fashion week. Pair yours with a chunky knit and knee high boots (or cowboy boots) for a streetstyle chic or a white tee and sneakers for that relaxed look. For the office? Match your skirt with a crisp shirt and you’ll be good to go.

Look 4 – Leather Pants

Not for the faint-hearted. Leather pants can either look utterly chic or terribly tacky. I believe that it is all down to balance. Your pants are going to be the centrepiece of your outfit, so dial back the footwear and top to keep it from being OTT.

Look 5 – Leather Dress

An all over leather look might seem a little daunting to some people but there are many different styles of leather dresses available these days to suit everyone. Whether it’s ruffled like Balmain, color leather like Kourtney or wrap-style like Rihanna. There is a leather dress out there for you and an occasion to wear it.

Which style of leather do you like best? What is your favorite leather item?