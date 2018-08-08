5 Bomb Philly Designers You Should Know: Milano Di Rouge, Mah Jing Wong, These Pink Lips, and More!

Happy Wednesday, folks!

I am headed to Philly for the day on Friday to do a little promo for our upcoming Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch on August 18th! At the brunch, we’ll be chatting with designers Lovello Elizabeth and Iris Barbee Bonner of These Pink Lips, followed by a Better than Success live podcast moderated by my co-host Nicole Purvy!

In case you wanted more intel on Bomb Philly Designers you should know, read on about our top 5 picks:

1. Lovello Elizabeth (@LovelloElizabeth)



Specializing in athleisure pieces, Lovello Elizabeth has onesies and separates in a range of colors, made for relaxing in style.



Slip on Lovello Elizabeth with sneakers for day, or pumps or sandals for a cool yet casual night on the town.



2. These Pink Lips



Iris Barbee Bonner of These Pink Lips creates jackets, dresses, and custom catsuits splashed with graffiti style writing and cartoons, sporting phrases like, “She’s the Boss!” “Pussy Not War,” and “Pussy Power.”



Her bold colors and unique designs have found fans in Mary J Blige, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, and more.









I’m a fan!



3. Mah Jing Wong



A graduate of the Arts Institute of Philadelphia, Mah Jing Wong is known for his sportswear and innovative denim creations.



In 2016, he appeared on Project Runway, and placed sixth overall. Learn more and shop at MahJingWong.com.



4. Marquette 21



Marquette 21 is a Fashion Bomb favorite, known for creating curve conscious gowns and dresses for the girl who embraces unabated glamour.



Marquette 21 famously designed the pieces I wore on my book cover for The Bomb Life. Follow him on Instagram @Marquette21.



5. Milano Di Rouge



Milano di Rouge’s speciality is simple sportswear with a luxurious feel.



Each piece sports the brand logo, stamping each piece with the designer’s sensibility of sophisticated American athleisure.



And there you have it! I’ll be on the look out for 5 Bomb Boutiques to stop by when I come to Philly on Friday! I’ll be coming with a videographer and photographer (and maybe even going live). If you know of any boutiques that I must visit, please leave a comment below!

And if I missed out on any designers, please let me know. We will update throughout the day (and beyond).

Smootches!