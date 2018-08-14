5+ Bomb Celebs from Philly: Will Smith, Jill Scott, Eve, and More!

So I was just in Philly, doing Promo for our upcoming Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch, taking place Saturday, August 18th from 1-6pm (details here). In between radio interviews and bites of delicious cheesesteaks, I began to think of how many greats were born and bred in Philly.

Just for fun, behold 5 Bomb Celebs who call Philadelphia their hometown:

1. Will Smith



As Will Smith rapped in the classic intro ]to his hit show Fresh Prince of Bel Air, “In West Philadelphia born and raised….” Frequently throughout the popular series, Smith referenced his upbringing, with his urban edge bringing a spark and grit to his elitist Bel Air experience.



Philly is proud of their native son, so much so, they erected a mural in his honor.



Will Smith was touched. See him muse about his mural and his upbringing below:



2. Jill Scott



Songstress Jill Scott, affectionately known as Jilly from Philly, gave tribute to her hometown in a song, singing, “My name is J-I-L-L-S-C-O-T-T, Jill Scott representing North Philly…”



She’s often called Philly the musical capital of the world, and Philly loves her right back. She was honored at the Philly Music Walk of Fame and also at the Philly Music Alliance.



3. Kevin Hart



Philadelphia native, comedian, and actor Kevin Hart frequently shows love to his city: he gifted 6 Philadelphia students with scholarships to go to college.



Philly loves their own. The city erected a mural of the funny man at Max’s Cheesesteaks.



He even has a Kevin Hart day! More here:



4. Eve



The ‘Pitbull in a Skirt,’ got her start in West Philadelphia, living there until her family moved to the neighborhood of Germantown. Eve graduated from Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia.



Since then, she has won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002, for the song “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, with American singer Gwen Stefani, appeared in films and on TV, and is now a permanent co-host on The Talk.





5. Meek Mill



Though in the news recently for his run ins with the law, Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams in South Philadelphia, is one of the top rappers of his generation.



His hit songs include “Amen,” “Dreams & Nightmares,” and “All Eyes on You.”



6. The Roots



The Roots crew, started in 1987 by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in Phialdelphia, are known for a soulful and R&B infused approach to hip-hop featuring live musical instruments. Black Thought and Questlove met while they were students at Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. Since then, they have climbed the musical charts and now hold residence as Jimmy Fallon’s House Band.

Enjoy some of their songs below:







