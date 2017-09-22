Conversations and Cocktails with Claire is Coming to Paris on Saturday, September 30th!

It’s now become customary for me to have meet n greets wherever I go! I’m headed to Paris tonight, and will be in town for about 10 days. So I figured: Why not have a wine fueled fete?

Set your calendars for Saturday, September 30th! The fun goes down from 7-9:30pm at O Chateau, located at 68, Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau in the 1st arrondissement (1 to Louvre Rivoli or 4 to Etienne Marcel).

We’ll have wine, cheese, and signed copies of the Bomb Life!

Space is very limited! Get your tickets at CWCParis.eventbrite.com.
A Bientôt!
Love & Light,

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

