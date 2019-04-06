3 Smart Casual Styles

Getting the smart casual dress code just right can be a challenge. Finding the perfect balance between casual and formal can be tough, but with a few statement pieces such as a button up shirt and a simple dress, you can accessorise accordingly to find an outfit that is both perfect for a casual weekend and also formal enough to wear for a busy day in the office.

Whilst it’s fun to experiment with style at the weekend, it can also be tempting to stay in your pyjamas. However, the rose long sleeve high neck pullover is a great piece to have in your weekend wardrobe. With a high neck and long-sleeves, you can feel comfortable whilst looking your best. This outfit can be worn to your office if you have a smart casual dress code, just pair it with a jacket and high heeled boots. This can also be worn with your favourite pair of jeans and some trainers to dress it down for everyday wear, making this the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

If a jumper is slightly too casual for you then this classic take on a little black dress may be the perfect option. This black wrap frill mini dress has an elegant v-neck to flatter all body types. This can be worn to a house party or on a night out with family and friends. The wrap design accentuates your waist, framing your body perfectly. Pair this look with a leather jacket and boots to protect yourself from the winter chill or wear as is for a night out on the town in the height of summer, either way, this little black dress is perfect for you.

Another fashion must-have for spring and summer is the San Diego shirt in vintage dots. This stylish button up shirt can be customised to suit your style, whether you choose to wear this with jeans for a casual look or a pencil skirt for a day in the office. To take this look from day to night, unfasten some of the top buttons to create an open neckline and draw attention to the shoulders. For a day in the office, pair this look with natural makeup and loose flowing hair to avoid drawing attention away from the overall design.

This simple top is truly unique and can be worn in a multitude of different ways. By having a large range of button-up shirts in all colours and patterns you can stick to the smart casual dress code whilst expressing your own style.

Which option will you be adding to your new season wardrobe?