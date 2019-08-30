3 Must-Have Dresses for your Daily Commute

Keeping your wardrobe updated and relevant to your daily activities may seem tiresome and expensive, but you can cut back on those costs by adding a few must-have items to your wardrobe. What you should be looking for is versatility and comfort. A handful of good quality and appealing clothes can go a long way in making your dressing routine easier.

What should you be looking for when you go shopping?

Trendy

Comfortable

Appealing

Transitional

Clothes that can be used all year round are an excellent investment, some can be styled in various ways throughout different seasons while there are some trends that never go out of fashion, and that is what you should focus on. The issue, however, is that it is not easy to find such clothes and that is where dresses come in!

The epitome of femininity and class; dresses are appropriate for every season and occasion. Different type of shoes and accessories, coupled with the same dress, can change the whole vibe of the dress. They’re items that any woman’s wardrobe can’t do without.

Here are three types of dresses every wardrobe needs:

A MIDI DRESS

A midi dress is a dress that falls to the knees or below it. Midi dresses are considered chic and classic. They can be used for any formal events. Paired with flats and a jacket, they can be used as casual wear but paired with heels and the right accessories. They will make you look elegant and fit to attend a wedding or a fancy lunch.

A WRAP DRESS

For people who are always on the go, wrap dresses can be a huge blessing. The two things that make a wrap dress a necessity is that it suits all body types and it does not crease. If you commute daily and are afraid to wrinkle your dresses, then wrap dresses should be your go-to piece of clothing. Wrap dresses are readily available in the classic monotone colours, but you can also find wrap dresses with bold designs and prints. Paired with bold earrings or other accessories, wrap dresses will make you stand out in any form of gathering.

THE LBD AND LWD

Another staple for every woman’s wardrobe is the little black dress and a little white dress. Black dresses are more commonly used than white dresses. You can wear a black dress for a party, wedding, funeral, or basically any informal and formal event. The black dress has become more of a symbol of elegance and sophistication, making it appropriate attire for all occasions. You can find black dresses in all kinds of cuts and lengths, which gives you the freedom to choose whatever style you’d like!

On the other hand, white dresses tend to get dirty faster than black dresses but are the best for a bright and fresh look. White dresses have become a symbol of summer but paired with brightly coloured winter accessories and boots; they’re also the perfect dress for the winter season.