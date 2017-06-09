The Fab List: 25 Times Celebs Looked Chic at The Airport + Travel Items You Can Shop Now!

Airport style has become a popular fad amongst celebrities and the like. At times, a celebrity’s travel look is more calculated and well put together than their everyday look and rightfully so. Airports are some of the busiest places in the world, and you never know who you may see. So, it’s important to travel in style.

A lot of fashion lovers draw a blank when it comes to choosing their travel attire. Trapped between being comfortable and in fashion, they panic and end up rolling with a mediocre outfit that has them wishing they were invisible. Fret no more! For your travel style inspiration, we have 25 fashionable airport styles that will give you an array of ideas for your next airport run. Also included are travel must-haves that you can purchase now.

Let’s get into the looks below!

Keep it sporty for the airport like Bella Hadid. Find a vintage sports tee and pair it with some joggers and fresh sneakers.

Got a statement coat like Nicole Ritchie? It’s the perfect cover up for traveling. It keeps you stylishly warm in the below zero temperatures at the airport, and it also allows you to wear whatever you want underneath.

Turn your swag up while keeping it comfy like Ciara did in this sporty look. All you need is a trendy Letterman jacket, a plaid shirt to tie around your waist, your favorite jeans and some fresh sneakers.

Solange never disappoints when it comes to fashion. Her high-waist paints look like the perfect traveling attire – super stylish and comfy enough for a long plane ride.

Take a note out of Kendall Jenner’s traveling style book and rock a matching set to the airport. This takes the pressure off having to choose a separate top, pants, etc.

Keep it cool like Rita Ora and throw on an Adidas track jacket, some cute shorts, or leggings or both!

Why not rock an eye-catching coat and statement hat like Fan Bing Bing? If you love bold looks and are up for the extra attention, go for it!

No matter where you are, grunge always works. A cute beanie cap, some plaid pants or jeans, and some funky boots will definitely have you floating through the airport on trend. Just ask Miley Cyrus.

If Rihanna rocks a onesie in the airport then it’s acceptable! Get a cute onesie, pair it with some fly sneakers and your travel attire is complete.

Distressed jeans, a cute sweater and some booties will never go out of style! As you can see on Emily Rakowsky, this look works perfectly for the airport. It looks fabulous and is relaxed enough to enjoy your plane ride.

Check out more celebrity travel style below. Also, shop some airport style essentials for your next excursion!

Which is your favorite airport look and why? Also, shop some airport style must-haves below!