23 Looks Beyoncé Blessed Us With Over the Weekend From Her Year of 37: Attico, Marc Jacobs, Fe Noel, and More!

Beyoncé has given us lots of looks in the past few months from press for The Lion King film and attending the Made in America festival. Over the weekend, she update Beyoncé.com with an exclusive diaspora of looks from from her past year. During this past weekend, new looks appeared on the site, sending the Beyhive and fashion pages like ours into a frenzy.

We’ve rounded up 23 looks from Beyoncé that deserved a some recognition, let’s take a peak into Bey’s bomb looks!

Beyoncé celebrated Mother’s Day in Chanel Resort 2019 paired with a Chanel waist bag and Tom Ford gold padlock sandals, which can be shopped below!

Beyoncé wore a Stoned Immaculate ‘Good Vibrations Sunkist’ tee paired with a Miu Miu pleated denim midi skirt, Cult Gaia’s ‘Cora’ bamboo bag, and Manolo Blahnikhq ‘Scolto’ sandals!

Shop here look:

Beyoncé celebrated her mother’s birthday in Christian Siriano FW18 RTW, Rinaldy Yunardi earrings, Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Lavinia’ velvet and Swarovski platform sandals, and a Celine belt bag.

Get a similar look below:

Beyoncé showed support to Pharrell at his Something In the Water Festival in a Y/Project top and Attico jeans.

Beyoncé wore Fe Noel Resort 2018’s ‘Halliard’ Turtleneck & Stripe Skirt.

Beyoncé was spotted in an Adam Selman ‘Mandrel’ polo top, Saint Laurent skirt, and Christianah Jones sunnies while attending a Parkwood West meeting, styled by KJ Moody.

Beyoncé was living it up on vacay in Sardina for her 37th birthday in a Caroline Constas ‘Andros’ bikini and ‘Hera’ maxi skirt, shop the look below!

Beyoncé took a trip to the Basquiat Museum in an Attico wool-blend gabardine blazer and tapered pants.

Beyoncé wore a Loewe SS19 RTW top, Esteban Cortazar shorts, Alexander Wang ‘Alix’ slingback pumps, Chloe sunglasses, Monica Sordo ‘Shoulder Duster’ earrings, and a Loewe puzzle bag to the recording studio. Shop her look here:

Beyoncé was spotted in custom Galia Lahav and a Judith Leiber blue crystal ‘Caviar’ clutch at her Oscars Gold Party!

Get the clutch here:

Queen Bey wore an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Spring 2018 Couture Collection ensemble with a by Far mini crocodile effect crossbody for date night.

Bey went on a lunch date in a D-Antidote hanging tab wool blend blazer and high rise wool baggy trousers paired with Francesco Russo lace up leather mules!

Shop Beyoncé’s lunch date look here:

Bey celebrated her 37th birthday in Sardina in an Alice McCall AW18 playsuit and illesteva ‘Vivienne’ sunglasses.

Shop her look here:

Bey was glammed out in Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 RTW and Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Sophie’ sandals at the Where Art Can Occur event.

Shop the Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Sophie’ sandals:

Beyoncé attended a meeting at Parkwood East in Zimmermann’s SS19 RTW ‘Zippy’ dress, a Valentino rockstud bag, and Zimmermann sculptural bow wedges.

Bey rocked a Sergio Hudson pants suit and Manolo Blahnikhq ‘Scolto’ sandals for a dance party! The Sergio Hudson ensemble is available at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Shop:

Beyoncé was dazzling in custom Ryan & Walter, a Rinaldy Yunardi headpiece, and Jimmy Choo ‘Viola’ sandals for New Year’s Eve.

Shop the Jimmy Choo ‘Viola’ sandals:

Bey went for Sunday brunch at a Beverly Hills hotel in Alice McCall ‘Secret Garden Louie’ top and pants.

Beyoncé wore a Miguelina crochet trimmed bralette and ‘Pamela’ wide leg pants while in Sardina for her 37th birthday.

Shop below:

Beyoncé wore Attico’s ‘Consuelo’ mini sequined dress and Saint Laurent ‘Kate 105’ sandals while at a friend’s birthday party.

Bey was spotted in a Neil Barrett Mona Lisa shirt, by FAR mini croc effect crossbody bag Gianvito Rossi lamb mules, and Rinaldy Yurnardi earrings at Angie Beyince’s birthday dinner at Delilah.

You can shop her look here:

Bey got dolled up for date night at Madeo in Alessandra Rich Spring 2019 RTW and Roberi and Fraud sunglasses.

Bey attended a private Tidal event in custom Nedret Taciroglu / NEDO gown and Messika ‘Move High Jewelry Addiction’ Choker.

All looks with the exception of one are styled by Zerina Akers. Bomb!

I simply cannot choose one favorite look, but what about you all? Which Bey look is your favorite?