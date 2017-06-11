On the Scene: The 2017 Tony Awards with Chrissy Teigen, Cynthia Erivo in Chris Gelinas, Condola Rashad in Vivienne Westwood, and More!

The Tonys are starting now! Our favorite Broadway stars, actresses, musicians, and all-around style stars are already in attendance.

Let’s get into the night’s looks!

Chrissy Teigen opted for a strapless white and gold design, while John Legend uplifted a classic tux with a purple bow tie. Always one of my favorite duos to see at any event.

Cynthia Erivo brought the drama in a long-sleeve black gown with a plunging neckline, head-turning embellishment, and a feather hem. Beautiful!

Condola Rashad was radiant in a strapless Vivienne Westwood LBD. I loved this.

Michael Kors put a super cool spin on the timeless skirt suit for Scarlett Johansson, outfitting her in a custom, chain-embellished belted pairing.

Alek Wek served up major supermodel vibes in a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress and embellished boots.

A strapless, leaf-embroidered dress was on the style agenda for Denee Benton. She’s a beauty!

Mommy-to-be Patina Miller was pretty in pink.

Olivia Wilde was the lady in red, choosing a plunging beaded Michael Kors Collection gown in the fiery hue—and the perfect sleek bob.

Jay Manuel was dapper in a printed Tom Ford sports coat. So handsome.

Miss Saigon actress Eva Noblezada is up for Best Actress in a Musical! The 21 year-old beauty slipped on a gorgeous Jonathan Simkhai dress for her big night, with literal statement-making gold earrings. Hot!

Taye Diggs and Amanza Smith were quite the stunning couple. Her floral embroidered dress was beautiful, no?

It was all about prints for Cobie Smulders in a strapless, colorful full-skirted gown. Pretty!

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Justin Guarini on the red carpet! He cut a fine form in all-black.

Anna Kendrick slipped on a black and white floral print Miu Miu gown with a dainty bow detail. She’s never looked better!

David Oyelowo never disappoints in the style department and the Tonys were no exception! He chose an expertly-tailored charcoal suit with black contrast trim.

Sarah Paulson was white hot in a strapless, latticework Rodarte number and red accents. I live for her style.

Candice Swanepoel looked every bit the supermodel in a strapless, sheer-skirted Prabal Gurung stunner. This was fab!

Miranda Hobbes would certainly approve of Cynthia Nixon’s strapless pink Rosie Assoulin frock and contrast red pumps. Simple and chic, for sure.

Sara Bareilles was ethereal in a shimmery, star motif sheer gown. Hot!

Jenna Lyons brought the boudoir to the red carpet, wearing a robe-inspired printed dress. She’s always flawless.

Michelle Wilson certainly turned a few heads in an off-the-shoulder red Hakaan piece.

Zac Posen accompanied Liu Wen, who he dressed in his very own strapless, floral print gown.

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?