On the Scene: The 2017 Summer TCA Tour Disney ABC Party with Tracee Ellis Ross in Celine, Viola Davis, Lea Michele in Cushnie et Ochs, and More!

A celebrity’s work never stops, thus The 2017 Summer TCA Tour Disney ABC Party went down this weekend. Naturally, our favorite stars with shows on the major network were in attendance.

Let’s get into their looks!

Tracee Ellis Ross kept it modest and neutral in a floor-grazing Céline ensemble.

Viola Davis accented her chic LBD with red lips. I live for her style.

Lea Michele went glam in a strapless Cushnie et Ochs LBD with a floral embroidered sheer underlayer. They make the best dresses.

Kelly McCreary flaunted her mile-long legs in a double-breasted sky blue blazer, navy shorts, and silver pumps. Hot!

American Koko actress, director producer, and writer Diarra Kilpatrick was Summer-perfect in a pearl-embellished, leg-baring design.

Bellamy Young was pretty in a mint, latticework frock. She’s always flawless.

Always here for a Scott Foley moment! He looked dapper in blue.

A chic LBD was also on the style agenda for Camilla Luddington. So cute.

Darby Stanchfield accented her high-waist, check culottes with a sheer turtleneck and black strappy sandals. I would wear this in a heartbeat!

Joe Morton aka Papa Pope was handsome in a grey suit with brown leather anchors.

I was totally feeling Malcolm Jamal Warner’s purple sports coat and bow tie pairing!

Antonia Thomas paired a white frilly top with a printed skirt and black pumps.

Who had your favorite look at the celebration?