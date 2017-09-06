On the Scene: The 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards with Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier Couture, Idris Elba, Jourdan Dunn in Jean-Paul Gaultier Couture & More!

Before NYFW and during the glitz and glamour of the Venice Film Festival, stars flocked to London for the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards. The fellas repped hard in the style department, though the ladies had some statement-making looks as well.

Check out the nights’ ensembles below:

Rita Ora brought the drama in a retro-inspired, fishnet veil hat, a sultry take on the classic tux, and purple metallic boots from Alexandre Vauthier Couture. Hot!

Idris Elba was dapper in an expertly-tailored suit. He’s always swoon-worthy.

Jourdan Dunn looked every bit the supermodel in a strapless, black velvet Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown from the house’s Fall 2013 collection. Simply gorgeous.

Winnie Harlow continued her love for all things sheer in a Julien Macdonald Fall 2017 chainmail halter design with a sexy slit.

Maya Jama shimmered and sparkled in a Barrus London silver and black mini dress. Stunning woman.

Selah Marley beamed in BOSS.

Skepta uplifted his classic black and white Burberry ‘fit with round shades and a floral embellished brooch. Crushing so hard on this man!

Tinie Tempah went bold in a purple and black jacquard Dolce & Gabbana pairing. His style is impeccable.

It was nice to see Vanessa White on the red carpet! Her pink eyes added a pop of color to her head-turning Galia Lahav gown.

Jared Leto stayed true to Gucci, clad in a plaid suit from the iconic Italian fashion house with floral embroidered lapels.

Stormzy is a streetwear king, but he cleans up nice too! His navy Burberry suit was so fresh and so clean.

Jaden Smith accessorized with a bow tie and that coveted Supreme x Louis Vuitton red leather crossbody. I want this bag…

Adwoa Aboah’s black BOSS gown was the perfect blend of hard and soft elements with a leather bustier and tulle skirt.

Roxie Nafousi was the lady in red, slipping on a bias cut slip-inspired gown with a thigh-high slit in the fiery hue. I love her style!

Charli XCX flaunted her curves in a Cushnie et Ochs dress that fit her like a glove. Fab, no?

Poppy Delevingne served up princess chic in Reem Acra. Gorgeous dress!

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?