On the Scene: The 2017 ESPYs with Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs, Draya Michele in Tadashi Shoji, Russell Wilson in Tom Ford, and More!

The 2017 ESPYs were star-studded! Our favorite FLOTUS stopped by to deliver an emotional tribute, while a smattering of other stars showed up and showed out for the event.

Let’s see what they wore!

Each time I see Michelle Obama, I miss her more and more! She slayed in a Cushnie et Ochs curve-hugging LBD. Flawless!

Draya Michele sizzled in a black, off-the-shoulder Tadashi Shoji slit gown. She’s never looked better.

Russell Wilson was dapper in Tom Ford.

Both Ayesha and Steph Curry were outfitted in Michael Costello. Gorgeous couple!

Issa Rae flaunted her toned gams in a little black Dries Van Noten dress.

Olivia Culpo was white hot in a cold shoulder Mario Dice, ankle-length dress. I live for her style!

Lindsey Vonn was fierce in a long-sleeve, feather-embellished Monique Lhuillier frock. This was fab.

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?