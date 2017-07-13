On the Scene: The 2017 ESPYs with Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs, Draya Michele in Tadashi Shoji, Russell Wilson in Tom Ford, and More!

The 2017 ESPYs were star-studded! Our favorite FLOTUS stopped by to deliver an emotional tribute, while a smattering of other stars showed up and showed out for the event.

Let’s see what they wore!

Each time I see Michelle Obama, I miss her more and more! She slayed in a Cushnie et Ochs curve-hugging LBD. Flawless!

Draya Michele sizzled in a black, off-the-shoulder Tadashi Shoji slit gown. She’s never looked better.

Russell Wilson was dapper in Tom Ford.

Both Ayesha and Steph Curry were outfitted in Michael Costello. Gorgeous couple!

Issa Rae flaunted her toned gams in a little black Dries Van Noten dress.

Olivia Culpo was white hot in a cold shoulder Mario Dice, ankle-length dress. I live for her style!

Lindsey Vonn was fierce in a long-sleeve, feather-embellished Monique Lhuillier frock. This was fab.

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene: The 2017 BET Awards with Jada Pinkett Smith in Alexandre Vauthier, Kofi Siriboe, Draya Michele in Elie Saab, and More! On the Scene: The 2017 Met Gala Afterparties with Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana, Tracee Ellis Ross in Off-White, Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, and More! On the Scene: The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards with Tracee Ellis Ross in Rosie Assoulin, Zendaya in Zuhair Murad, Yara Shahidi in Gucci, and More! On the Scene: The Panthere De Cartier Party with Ashley Madekwe in Halston, Olivia Culpo in Balmain, Rose Bertram in Saint Laurent, and More! On the Scene: The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop LA Premiere with Sean Combs in Libertine Spring 2017, Cassie in Juan Carlos Obando, Eva Marcille in Ott Dubai, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares