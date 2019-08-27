12 Creative Hairstyles From Brooklyn’s 2019 Afropunk Festival

Afropunk’s annual festival went down over the weekend, showcasing Black resilience and resistance through fashion, music, and art! Every year, Black festival goers show what punk means to them through their creative outfits, beauty looks, and eccentric hairstyles. We’ve rounded up 10 creative hairstyles from Brooklyn’s 2019 Afropunk festival that we can’t get over!
Antoinette Henry took the typical festival flower crown to the next level with this custom headpiece by YIREKNKYI.
Nothing gets more Afropunk than braids forming the continent of Africa as spotted on Tasha aka @theblackrogue.
Lisa Hurley (@happyhappyphoenix) unlocked her inner Queen status with a custom look by Jen Nollaig!
Tushiya aka @naturalettet gave us modern day Joan of Arc vibes with an edgy chainmail look!
Ntombi (@ntombimoyo) truly stepped outside the box and gave us a taste of color with a punk hairstyle. This screams Camp!
Mila Koren (@milakoren) showed us how to spice us the bald look by adorning her head in pearls!
@kazejewelz gave us a taste of true African culture with her flower petal braid hairstyle which was executed and adorned by @ancestralstrands.
Head wraps can take a look from a 0 to 10, but a festival goer showed us that there is no limit to what you can do with a head wrap. She dressed it up with flowers and tulle for an even more show-stopping style.
@bellelongueur got in touch with her natural, earthy side by adding an array of butterflies to her twists which she put in a bun.
We’ve been seeing the pom pom ponytails everywhere lately, but never this long and colorful! @theyluv_thakid rocked two ombre colored pom-pom ponytails while attending Afropunk.
Sarah aka @saraiigabrielle combined two hairstyles into one creative masterpiece which formed a space bun mohawk adorned with silver barrettes.
Assina aka @assina_dreams gave us all kinds of Afrocentric vibes with her look!
Would you rock any of these bold styles?