10 Black Designers and Brands You Should Be Adding To Your Cart: Fenty, Pyer Moss, Hanifa, and more!

“Buy Black” is a phrase and movement that has been taking over social media lately. The phrase is meant to unify the Black community by simply buying from and supporting Black-owned business in areas such as skincare, culinary arts, and even…fashion. The success and recognition of work from designers like Kerby Jean-Raymond and Rihanna has proven to be quite an inspiring moment right now for Black designers, causing the industry to shine spotlights on other Black-owned brands. We have highlighted 10 Black ready-to-wear designer brands that you should know about and be shopping at:

Fenty

Founded just this year in May, Fenty is a luxury fashion house that is headed by singer and all-around entrepreneur, Rihanna. The brand focuses the freedom, physique, and overall feminine nature of the woman. Many celebrities like Bella Hadid, Mary J. Blige, and Rico Nasty have been spotted rocking Fenty!

Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies is an accessories brands that fosters the feels of African nature and culture. Founded by Aurora James, the brand creates footwear and accessories handmade on the Eastern and Southern coasts of Africa that uphold the ancestral notions of durability and spirit. The free-flowing aesthetic of Brother Vellies has even attracted the likes of our favorite down-to-earth singer, Solange Knowles.

Laquan Smith

Based in NYC, Laquan Smith is a luxury womenswear designer that creates bold, edgy pieces with a feel of which he deems as “unapologetically glamorous”. As spotted on Rihanna and the Clermont Twins, his ultra feminine collections accentuate the female form through the use of enchanting fabrics and sexy detailing such as slits or high cuts.

Pyer Moss

“If you are just learning about Pyer Moss, we forgive you” is what founder Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s shirt read when he met with Anna Wintour and Virginia Smith last year in August. Now, the industry is starting to learn about the brand that is using art to provoke conversations about activism, nostalgic Black culture, and more.

Fe Noel

Fe Noel is more than just fashion…it is a lifestyle. In fact, the brand even identifies as a lifestyle brand for women who carry the philosophy of “eat well, travel often, and dress to inspire”. Founded by Felisha Noel, Fe Noel combines glam and sensuality through the use of graceful fabrics, bold prints, and playful colors. Noel grew up around powerful women and was heavily influenced by them and her Grenadian heritage. To show her admiration for her inspirations, she created Fe Noel to encourage women to celebrate their femininity and look great while on-the-go.

Cushnie

Cushnie is a luxury womenswear brand that is designed by Carly Cushnie. The ready-to-wear brand constantly pushes for empowerment, diversity, and inclusion through its campaigns, runway shows, and even through its influential wearers like Rihanna, Michelle Obama, and Ava Duvernay. Cushnie is known for creating fashion-forward pieces that feature unique tailoring in dazzling color ways and bold patterns that is meant to embody “a refined sense of cosmopolitan minimalism and femininity”.

Sergio Hudson

Sold on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, Sergio Hudson is a luxury ready-to-wear label that provides statement pieces and wardrobe staples with handcrafted designs that provide women with class yet sexiness in one garment. Designs by Sergio Hudson have been seen on Beyoncé and even her protegés Chloe and Halle.

Hanifa

Since its inception in 2011, Hanifa has been steadily gaining lots of attention especially with stars like Ciara and Karrueche Tran. Hanifa is a ready-to-wear brand operated by Anifa Mvuemba that offers contemporary pieces for the modern-day woman. The label offers a breathe of fresh air through 21st century design elements and delicate fabrics.





Telfar

“It’s not for you — it’s for everyone.” Established in 2005, Telfar is unisex brand founded by Telfar Clemons that unwillingly makes it known that it makes clothes for everyone through gender-fluidity in its runway shows and campaigns. As a winner of the CFDA Fashion Fund and a nominee of CFDA Award for Accessories Designer of The Year in 2019, Clemons is known for pushing the envelope through progressive and thought-provoking clothing and accessories.

TLZ L’Femme

TLZ L’Femme is headed and designed by Aazhia Rhy who started the brand with no design experience but built it up into something beyond measures through trial and error. Now, the brand is particular favorite of celebrities like Kylie Jenner and fashionistas like our very own EIC Claire Sulmers. Through her avant garde-like designs, Aazhia celebrates women through her work and created the brand with them in mind to tell a story and overall make them feel good in what they wear.

That does it! Which brand speaks to you?